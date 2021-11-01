Stonehouse Capital Has Acquired Rancho Caymus Inn

NAPA VALLEY, California — Stonehouse Capital (Stonehouse), an investor, owner, and developer of distinctive hospitality assets, has acquired the Rancho Caymus Inn located in Napa Valley. The boutique hotel is one of few properties in Rutherford proper, surrounded by vineyards and winemakers.

The 26-guestroom property was originally built by the late Mary Tilden Morton (of the Morton Salt Family). It was restored by the sellers who preserved many of Rancho Caymus’ original details—including stained-glass windows, mosaics, 19th-century barn-wood beams, and other details throughout. The Inn’s name and aesthetic both pay homage to the 1836 Rancho Caymus land grant.

The acquisition of the Inn marks a return to the valley for Jeff Broaden, founder and CEO of Stonehouse Capital. In partnership with Auberge, as a partner at his prior firm, he helped lead the acquisition and ownership of Calistoga Ranch.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to add this incredibly unique boutique hotel to our portfolio.” said Broaden. “Napa Valley is a wonderful community filled with passionate creators and artists; one of the more inspiring destinations anywhere. We are excited to become the new stewards of this property and thrilled to be surrounded by such wonderful neighbors in Rutherford and the broader wine country.”

Broaden added, “We are happy to announce our partnership with Life House for management—we chose them for their innovative platform, creative edge, shared enthusiasm for Napa and this asset, and commitment to elevating the experience of our guests in this special destination.”

“We are ecstatic to be part of the treasured Rancho Caymus Inn in the heart of Napa Valley,” added Rami Zeidan, Life House’s founder and CEO. “We are grateful to work with Stonehouse Capital and very much appreciate their forward-thinking approach that will bring a wonderfully enhanced and authentic guest experience and optimal profitability through our management platform”.