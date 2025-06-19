Holiday Inn Express Astoria Reopens After Renovation

BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced that the Holiday Inn Express Astoria, Oregon, has completed a comprehensive renovation. The 98-room, four-story property underwent a capital improvement funded by the ownership group, reflecting a strategic reinvestment to enhance asset value and performance.

The project included a full renovation of guestrooms, public areas, and amenities to better align with guest expectations and brand standards while preserving the property’s waterfront appeal, which included a redesigned lobby, a modernized breakfast area, upgraded fitness center, refreshed indoor pool, and expanded outdoor patio.

“This transformation is the result of a targeted investment by the hotel’s ownership group, aimed at improving guest satisfaction and operational performance in a high-barrier-to-entry coastal market,” said Gary Horton, president. “We are proud to manage this property on behalf of the owners and ensure its continued success. The renovation positions the hotel to increase ADR, drive guest satisfaction, and build on its strong history of repeat business.”

Located beneath the Astoria-Megler Bridge and near the intersection of Highways 101, 30, and 26, the Holiday Inn Express Astoria is a destination for guests traveling between Portland and Seattle. The property is seven miles from the Astoria Regional Airport and near Georgia Pacific’s Wauna Mill and Port of Astoria. Activities in the area include touring aboard the 1913 riverfront trolley, visiting Victorian houses nestled in the hillside, and uncovering the path of Lewis and Clark at Fort Clatsop.