Hotel Teatro Joins the Sage Independent Hotel Collection

DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced that Hotel Teatro has joined the Sage Independent Hotel Collection. Sage has been retained by RLJ Lodging Trust to oversee management and operations for the property and its dining outlets, The Nickel and The Study.

Hotel Teatro is known for its restored historic façade, service, and central location across from the Denver Center for Performing Arts. The hotel will be joining a group of independent hotels in Sage’s Denver portfolio, including The Crawford Hotel, The Oxford Hotel, The Maven, The Rally, Catbird, and others.

“Since Sage was founded 40 years ago, we have been committed to Denver and our community Downtown,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of Sage Hospitality Group. “Hotel Teatro represents yet another bullseye addition to our portfolio of independent, luxury, and lifestyle hotels, and it is a privilege to work with our longstanding partners in RLJ Lodging Trust who have entrusted us with this terrific property.”

With its name derived from the Italian word for Theater, Hotel Teatro is a luxury lifestyle hotel in a building dating from 1911. Home to 110 guestrooms, Hotel Teatro has an extensive art collection and details such as Frette linens, California-style tubs, and a house car to explore the city. The hotel is home to meeting spaces ranging from classic boardrooms to a wine cellar, which has an arched stone ceiling and a collection of thousands of bottles of wine.