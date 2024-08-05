AHLA Issues Statement Following Release of NYC Revised Bill

WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey issued the following statement after the release of a revised bill that would impose new measures against hotels in New York City:

“The city council’s discussions regarding the Hotel Safety Act continue to exclude those who will be most affected by the legislation—hotel owners, management companies, sub-contractors, and tens of thousands of hotel workers. It is imperative that all stakeholders have a real seat at the table. If this is a matter of public safety and crime, as has been claimed by Councilwoman Julie Menin (D-District 5) and the bill’s proponents, let’s review the facts and statistics to see what picture they paint. Advancing these claims with scant data and no public process will significantly damage the hotel industry, harm New York’s economy, and negatively impact both the city’s reputation and its fiscal health.

“Simply stated, this proposal is bad for everyone: hotels, NYC’s tourism economy, guests, and hotel employees. The revised bill still imposes expensive and burdensome requirements on hotel owners and effectively prohibits hotel management companies from operating in the city. As it stands, these revisions do not resolve the catastrophic consequences of this bill, which could lead to hotel closures and mass layoffs of workers, while ignoring many operational realities and guest preferences. The effects of this abruptly introduced legislation will be far-reaching and potentially devastating.

“On behalf of the 30,000-plus members AHLA represents, we urge Councilwoman Menin and City Council leadership to withdraw this legislation.”

On July 18, New York City Councilwoman Julie Menin proposed Int. No. 991, a bill that would impose staffing requirements on NYC hotels and mandate other rules that would disrupt hotel operations, threaten the franchise business model, and require some hotel owners to divest their properties.

On August 2, Menin introduced revisions to the bill that did not address the legislation’s many problems.

