IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Low Carbon Pioneers Program

LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its Low Carbon Pioneers program, which brings together energy-efficient hotels that have no fossil fuels combusted on-site and are backed by renewable energy. This group of low operational carbon hotels will help IHG test, learn, and share findings on sustainability measures. The thought is to inspire other properties to join the program and also help encourage the adoption of carbon reduction practices across IHG’s estate. The first Low Carbon Pioneer hotels span different IHG brands and locations at these properties:

Holiday Inn Express Madrid Airport, Spain

Iberostar Waves Cristina, Spain

Kimpton BEM Budapest, Hungary

Each Low Carbon Pioneer hotel will have sustainable solutions such as high-efficiency heat pumps for heating and hot water generation, as well as fully electric kitchens. Every property will also have an operational sustainability certification recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, such as Green Key, or a sustainable building certification, such as LEED, BREEAM, or EDGE. To track and measure their energy data, Low Carbon Pioneer hotels will use IHG’s Green Engage environmental platform.

Additional hotels will join the Low Carbon Pioneers program across all regions and IHG is also developing a “low-carbon ready” group of hotels in preparation for when it becomes possible to fully back all energy with renewables in countries or districts where this is not currently available.

Elie Maalouf, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are excited to launch our Low Carbon Pioneers program as another innovative way in which we’re meeting evolving guest expectations, helping our hotel owners future-proof their businesses and reducing carbon across our estate.

“This is an important next step in IHG’s sustainability journey but it remains one of many we must continue to take. Accelerating change at scale for both IHG and the wider industry also requires broader support from governments ranging from greater access to renewable energy and incentives for owners to a reduction in the cost of technology that speeds up the industry’s transition to a greener, more resilient future. IHG is committed to working with industry bodies and governments to help achieve this, alongside encouraging more owners to adopt carbon reduction practices and become Low Carbon Pioneers.”

Guests seeking more sustainable stays will find hotels marketed as low carbon or low carbon ready across IHG’s booking channels to make it clear which ones are energy efficient, have no fossil fuels combusted on-site, and are backed by renewable energy. With almost all of IHG’s top global corporate accounts setting net-zero or carbon-neutral targets, these hotels will be attractive to corporate clients looking to meet their sustainable travel commitments. Energy efficient, lower operational carbon hotels can also provide potential future benefits to owners, such as greater alignment with environmental regulatory changes and better access to green finance for new projects.

IHG Hotels & Resorts recognizes its responsibility to take decisive, practical action to reduce carbon emissions. Guiding this is a Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan to care for its people, communities, and the planet, which brings colleagues, hotel owners, and partners together to be a force for good. IHG is developing solutions to help measure, manage, and minimize the environmental impact of its hotels, from energy conservation measures as brand standards in areas such as lighting, heating, and ventilation, to sourcing renewable energy and installing EV chargers.