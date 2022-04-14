IHG Hotels & Resorts Rebrands Loyalty Program to IHG One Rewards

The travel industry is roaring back to life. From summer vacations to family reunions, people are making up for lost time and memories. IHG Hotels & Resorts debuted a new global loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, as it welcomes guests to the next chapter of travel.

With nearly 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, IHG Hotels & Resorts has been building its portfolio, repositioning itself with new brands and partnerships, investing, and rebranding loyalty. As travelers pack their bags, IHG is launching a loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which is centered around its guests—giving them benefits, more ways to earn, and newly enhanced credit cards, all powered by its new mobile app.

The reimagined program connects IHG One Rewards members to IHG Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of 17 brands, including its Luxury & Lifestyle collection. The launch of IHG One Rewards follows the announcement in January 2022 of the program’s new tier and bonus point earning structure

IHG One Rewards will offer value and benefits for members to enhance their stays. The program includes:

Faster Earn: A new tier and bonus point earning structure will allow members to earn more points faster and gain rewards sooner. The new tier and bonus point earning structure starts on April 13, 2022, and will be reflected in all member accounts on or before April 17, 2022.

A new tier and bonus point earning structure will allow members to earn more points faster and gain rewards sooner. The new tier and bonus point earning structure starts on April 13, 2022, and will be reflected in all member accounts on or before April 17, 2022. Benefits : Further enhancements and member benefits include free breakfast for Diamond Elite members as a welcome amenity choice; access to reward night discount promotions for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members; and opportunities for Elite members to receive early check-in, late check-out (if available), and room upgrades (to suites, if available, or another room type for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members).

: Further enhancements and member benefits include free breakfast for Diamond Elite members as a welcome amenity choice; access to reward night discount promotions for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members; and opportunities for Elite members to receive early check-in, late check-out (if available), and room upgrades (to suites, if available, or another room type for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members). Exceptional Choice: IHG One Rewards marks the introduction of Milestone Rewards, a technology-enabled platform that will allow members to choose the rewards that matter most to them. Starting at just 20 nights stayed, members will be offered a choice from a selection of rewards every 10 nights, through 100 nights stayed.

In addition, on March 24, 2022, Chase and IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of IHG Rewards Premier Business Mastercard, designed to help small business owners turn everyday expenses into travel rewards and activated benefits across the IHG Rewards Traveler and Premier Consumer Mastercard products. All three cards feature benefits allowing cardmembers to earn points faster, created pathways to IHG One Reward’s new Elite tiers, and generated ways to use points. This includes the ability for Premier and Premier Business cardmembers to add unlimited points to anniversary free night certificates.

In the coming weeks, IHG Hotels & Resorts will also roll out the new IHG One Rewards mobile app. The app is an element of IHG One Rewards and sets a foundation for growth. The experience is personalized, offers booking ability, and allows members to stay informed, check-in faster, stay connected to the hotel, and travel with flexibility. IHG One Rewards members will be prompted to update their app on their device either through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The new brand includes a redesigned logo featuring a singular “One” icon. The “One” in IHG One Rewards is a nod to the values of the program—“One You”—a celebration of individuality and “One Future”—the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on its people, its communities, and the planet.

Claire Bennett, global chief customer officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “This is one of the largest and most comprehensive investments that IHG Hotels & Resorts has made in recent years. It’s also the biggest development we’ve made in the loyalty space since introducing the industry’s first loyalty program. We’re truly transforming guest experiences by giving our loyalty members more of what they want, more value, and exciting benefits individually delivered via new technology with our new mobile app.

Built on feedback from our guests, hotel teams, and owners, IHG One Rewards has a fresh look and feel and puts guests in control of their journey. It recognizes that no two members are the same and celebrates it—allowing guests to travel, and mark milestones, their own way. Every day, we welcome more guests to our hotels, and while a love of travel is universal, the reasons and ways people travel differ. With IHG One Rewards, our members can create the rewards that are right for them.”

Existing member stays from January 1, 2022, will count toward their status. The tier and bonus point earning structure starts on April 13, 2022, and will be reflected in all member accounts by April 17, 2022. All member benefits—including the launch of Milestone Rewards—will become available for members in early June 2022.