IHG’s voco hotels Reaches 100 Open Hotels

LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) celebrated the milestone of 100 open hotels for its voco brand within seven years. Since its launch in 2018, voco has quickly become the fastest-growing brand within IHG’s Premium collection, having achieved record development activity levels across openings and signings in 2024, with properties in over 25 countries and further market entries in Türkiye, Malaysia, and Aruba set for the next two years.

In 2023, voco had 100 open and pipeline hotels, and since then has almost doubled both its system and pipeline. The brand now has 100 hotels open across 25 countries, with a further 95 properties in the pipeline. With its flexible approach to design and an operational framework fir for conversions, owners can benefit quickly from IHG’s enterprise platform.

Ginger Taggart, vice president, Global Crowne Plaza and voco hotels at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are so proud to have opened 100 voco hotels in less than seven years. The brand has grown faster, pushed further, and continues to exceed expectations every year.”

“We’re now open in more than 25 countries, from the UK to Australia, Singapore, and the US, and as we continue to redefine premium hospitality, voco has proven its success to our owners and our guests. We see our owners around the world benefit from fast access to our enterprise platform and from IHG’s high levels of guest satisfaction globally. With a pipeline of 95 hotels, we are on track to achieve our initial goal of 200 voco hotels around the world within 10 years of launch. A huge thank you to our colleagues, owners, and partners for supporting voco’s growth and success.”

Recent milestones for the brand include:

voco Guilin Yangshuo | Yangshuo, Guangxi, China

Marking the 100th voco hotel, voco Guilin Yangshuo is located in Yangshuo’s Ten-Mile Gallery, just minutes from attractions like West Street and Ruyi Peak. Across six villas, 73 guestrooms open to panoramic views of Karst peaks and the Yulong River and provide floor-to-ceiling glass walls. At Yue Shunge, the hotel’s Cantonese-Guangxi fusion restaurant, hyper-local ingredients are used for dishes that echo the region’s rich flavors. Beyond the hotel, nature excursions lead guests into Yangshuo’s landscapes and culture.

voco Quang Binh Resort by IHG | Dong Hoi, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam

voco Quang Binh Resort by IHG is the world’s first voco resort, set along Bao Ninh Beach in Dong Hoi. The property includes 68 Indochine-inspired suites and beachfront villas, plus a spa with 17 treatment rooms. While on property, guests can dine on local offerings at the all-day Flamingo Restaurant, then enjoy a cocktail at Oasis Pool Bar.

voco The Shelby | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA

voco The Shelby – Myrtle Beach will soon debut as the first voco hotel in the state and the brand’s first-ever beachfront property in the United States. The 241-room property offers private balconies, ocean views, and décor inspired by the spirit of Myrtle Beach. Guests can enjoy fresh seafood at The Palm & Pebble, relax by the lazy river, or sip cocktails at the tiki-style poolside bar. The property is located minutes from attractions like the Boardwalk, SkyWheel, and Broadway at the Beach.