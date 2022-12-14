PPDS announced a new partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, bringing its Chromecast built-in Philips MediaSuite hospitality TVs to deliver IHG’s next-generation in-room entertainment solution. Aligning the two companies to deliver guest experiences, IHG will begin introducing Philips MediaSuite TVs into selected hotels across all of its brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Holiday Inn brand family, Crowne Plaza, voco, and Hotel Indigo in the coming months. PPDS is one of the global technology partners approved to serve IHG’s portfolio of hotels.

First launched in 2019, Philips MediaSuite’s hospitality TVs combine 4K UHD picture quality with a series of solutions to bring entertainment choice (both linear and non-linear), personalization, and control to guests and hoteliers. As a part of this new global partnership, Philips MediaSuite TVs will be available for hotels to purchase.

With Philips MediaSuite, guests staying at selected IHG hotels will be able to wirelessly cast their streaming content—including movies, gaming, presentations, and more—straight to the screen for higher-resolution viewing from their own smart devices. As part of a long-term commitment to Chromecast, security protocols have also been built-in, with all guest data deleted upon a guest checking out of their room. Philips MediaSuite TVs are also Netflix-ready, enabling hoteliers to integrate the service directly onto the hotel room TV, giving guests access to their own account with no external players or peripherals required.

Peter Palli, senior vice president, property, owner, and stay experience products and platforms at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “In-room entertainment is an important part of the guest experience, and it’s crucial that we have an innovative platform that allows guests to further personalize their stay and interact with IHG in new ways.”

He added, “PPDS is a great partner to help us take the next step in strengthening our in-room entertainment experience in IHG hotels and resorts around the world. This partnership will allow us to provide enhanced guest experiences, while also increasing the value proposition for our hotels with the integration of the Chromecast functionality into the TV.”

Mikael da Fonseca, international key account director for Hospitality at PPDS, commented, “We are proud and honored to have become an official global partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts, supporting their ambitions to bring world-leading entertainment services to guests. We look forward to seeing the advantages of our Philips MediaSuite TVs creating unforgettable experiences for IHG guests as the solution is rolled out around the world.”