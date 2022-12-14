citizenM to Debut Three New Hotels in 2023

citizenM announced it will debut three new hotels in 2023, including a second location in Miami and a fourth location in Paris. Also, citizenM is bringing the brand to Austin, Texas, the brand’s first opening in the city. The new hotels will include societyM meeting rooms and other additional amenities. citizenM opened five properties in 2022, including in Seattle, Miami, London, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Here are insights from citizenM’s 2023 openings:

citizenM Miami World Center

citizenM’s second hotel in Miami will open in Q1 2023 at the Worldcenter, following the opening of citizenM Miami Brickell in July 2022. Surrounded by a mix of retail, hospitality, and entertainment spaces, citizenM Miami Worldcenter will have 351 guestrooms and is placed within the business and financial part of the city. The building will have a series of sculptures placed across the facade created by FriendsWithYou, the Los Angeles-based art collaboration between Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III. Inside, there are four societyM meeting rooms. The hotel will also have a rooftop pool and bar.

citizenM Paris Opera

Due to open in Spring 2023, citizenM will introduce its fifth hotel in Paris, joining the brand’s existing properties citizenM Paris Champs-Elysées, citizenM Paris Gare de Lyon, citizenM Paris La Defense, and citizenM Paris Charles de Gaulle. citizenM Paris Opera will be one of the smallest properties in the portfolio with 84 rooms. Two societyM meeting rooms will be available for hire for both in-house and external guests.

citizenM Austin Downtown

Anticipated to open in Summer 2023, citizenM will add to its U.S. portfolio with the opening of the brand’s first hotel in Austin. Developed in partnership with Turnbridge Equities, the 17-story tower will house a 344-room hotel featuring citizenM’s interior design by Amsterdam-based Concrete. citizenM Austin Downtown will also have a rooftop pool and bar area, with design by commissioned artist PONI (Hilda Palafox).

Following the 2023 openings, 2024 and beyond will see citizenM adding several more properties to its portfolio including Rome (the first in the city), London (a fifth location), Dublin (the first in the city), Miami (a third in the city, following the early 2023 opening of Worldcenter), Boston (the brand’s second in the city), Menlo Park (a benchmark project for Facebook’s campus), and Washington, D.C. (the brand’s third in the city).