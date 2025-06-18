CHARLOTEE, North Carolina—PPDS, the global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, announced an addition to its lower energy direct view LED portfolio with the launch of a foldable and height adjustable 135” Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One.

The Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One delivers updated visual performance, providing informative, engaging, and entertaining opportunities for hotel lobbies, conference and event facilities, and everywhere in between.

For hotels looking to transition away from LCD screens, the Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One has an energy-conscious design for power and running cost reductions, as well as mechanical engineering, overcoming the traditional limitations and obstacles faced by other AIO models in the marketplace around mobility and accessibility.

Jeroen Brants, global product director for LED at PPDS, said, “One of the biggest and often unforeseen issues with larger displays, whether LED or LCD, is around accessibility. Sometimes an order will arrive for installation that can’t get through the door due to size. I’ve seen boxes being left in reception because they cannot physically fit in the lift, or in some more extreme and costly circumstances, products being dropped and damaged while being carried up flights of stairs. We took this on board. And with our Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One, we have a solution that fits.”