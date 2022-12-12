IHG Hotels & Resorts Reports Hotel Indigo Results and Growth From 2022

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts reported 2022 results to date and future growth for Hotel Indigo. The Luxury & Lifestyle brand’s momentum includes plans to expand upon its current global footprint of 135 open hotels to more than 200 during the next three years, backed by a 124-hotel global pipeline.

The brand’s projected record growth stems from owner interest in diverse areas throughout the Americas. With 69 currently open hotels and 29 planned properties—or nearly a quarter of the brand’s total global pipeline—across the region, the brand is on pace to surpass 100 open hotels in the Americas by 2025. Among its 2022 signings are its first Americas resort properties in Grand Cayman and Barbados. The brand also emerged as an option for dual-branded hotels, with a joint Atwell Suites property now open in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Julienne Smith, chief development officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Hotel Indigo’s evolution is truly remarkable, and our team has worked hard to build and expand what is now one of the industry’s most efficient and authentic branded boutique lifestyle hotel concepts. We’re eager to continue our growth momentum and anticipate opening our next 100 properties in nearly half the time it took to open our first 100. We look forward to bringing Hotel Indigo to more inspiring and culturally-rich neighborhoods while introducing the brand’s unique stay environment to more guests and efficient operating model to more owners.”

Five of the brand’s nine total 2022 openings to date have come within the Americas, including:

Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown – Wall Street: In the Financial District, Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown – Wall Street has gold accents, leathers, and a vintage ticker tape machine.

Hotel Indigo Flushing: Hotel Indigo Flushing is located in Queens, New York. The 150-room hotel has the Botanica Bar & Lounge, which offers a serene dining experience that references the neighborhood’s influences.

Hotel Indigo Omaha Downtown: Hotel Indigo Omaha Downtown is near the Missouri River, and the hotel has a food & beverage outlet called Anna’s Place, a speakeasy with cocktails made with local spirits and ingredients.

Hotel Indigo Silverthorne: As the brand’s first mountainside U.S. hotel, Hotel Indigo Silverthorne takes inspiration from the snow caps of Colorado’s Gore Range and Buffalo Mountain.

Hotel Indigo Vancouver Dwtn– Portland Area: The property sits on a site filled with historical references and nods to the neighborhood in its design.

Additionally, several properties have undergone renovations in 2022 to match evolving guest needs while celebrating the local community. Hotel Indigo Nashville – The Countrypolitan’s recently upgraded lobby, bar, and restaurant reflect these renovations.

The brand aims to continue its growth momentum in the Americas before the year’s end with upcoming brand news and anticipated openings in New York City’s Financial District and the Galapagos Islands.