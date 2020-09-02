IHG Enhances ‘Meet with Confidence’ Program

ATLANTA — As the world adapts to new expectations and plans for responsible gatherings, IHG has enhanced its Meet with Confidence program to provide appropriate and creative meeting and event solutions without compromising on the experience or the flexibility that meeting planners require.

Prioritizing guest safety and wellbeing while also providing flexible booking during uncertain times, Meet with Confidence now includes the following enhancements:

Clutter-free event spaces configured to allow for social distancing, leveraging outdoor spaces where possible

Tables and chairs disinfected before every meeting or event and during breaks

Management of attendee flow with signage and staggered breaks where possible

Enhanced food handling and service guidelines

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the meeting and event space

Technology solutions to support virtual and hybrid meetings

Meet with Confidence checklist and pre-event inspection with the meeting planner or onsite contact

In addition, IHG previously expanded its IHG Way of Clean program to strengthen procedures throughout the hotel to redefine cleanliness and support guests’ wellbeing, from enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas to social distancing measures.

Derek DeCross, senior vice president of global sales, said, “We’re seeing a number of organizations currently, or looking forward to, holding safe and responsible meetings and events. To support this, IHG is offering meeting planners peace of mind and adaptability in these uncertain times. The Meet with Confidence program combines a laser focus on cleanliness as well as flexibility where it’s needed most. Whether it’s for a 10-person meeting, an intimate wedding or a virtual global conference, with more than 5,900 properties in over 100 countries, our diverse family of brands provides exceptional spaces to ensure every meeting, event, or celebration is unforgettable.”

Hotels participating in the Meet with Confidence program are offering greater flexibility, including no cancellation fees, no attrition fees for rooms that are not booked, and up to a 5 percent rebate towards the master bill. Participating hotels are also offering short-form contracts, and IHG Business Rewards points are applicable for standard qualified bookings. The flexible Meet with Confidence booking terms apply when booking 10 to 50 rooms on peak (with or without a meeting room) at participating hotels for bookings before December 31, 2020, with meet or stay dates by June 20, 2021.

