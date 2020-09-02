SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Officials of Cornerstone Design, an interior design firm focused on the hospitality, commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, and high-end residential markets, this week introduced a new post-pandemic business strategy to accelerate and simplify the hotel development process. The company has rebranded as The Cornerstone Collective to reflect its new approach.

“The far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 virus has changed the hotel business dramatically in terms of how some investors will approach development and design in the future,” said Suzie Hall, founder and president, Cornerstone Collective. “Over the coming years, a substantial number of hotels will change hands and go through repositioning. Development also will step up in response to an economic rebound. Speed and coordination will be key elements in how investors will generate the highest returns.”

Hall noted that an increasing number of developers and investors seek a full-service, holistic approach rather than having to search and vet a full team for architecture, design, purchasing, landscaping, and more. “Utilizing our nearly 30 year history, The Cornerstone Collective has assembled the full array of highly qualified experts experienced in repositioning and development that developers/investors can source as a ‘one-stop shop.’ This approach provides interested parties with an array of choices to quickly build a highly qualified team that can get underway immediately.

“Time is money in hotel development,” Hall continued. “The quicker you get the project underway and completed, the faster you reduce costs and increase returns. We will provide owners with a choice of proven experts in each aspect of hotel development. We can help coordinate and accelerate the entire process to get an approved project underway and save as much as six months compared to a piecemeal approach. We also can reduce and speed the coordination of the intricacies of getting a project completed on time and on budget.”

“While interior design and procurement always will be our keystone, we have been fortunate to work with some of the best and brightest in the hotel development business,” Hall added. “This provided us with the ideal platform to offer clients seeking an ‘all-in-one’ solution.”

