Hyatt Regency Times Square Opens

CHICAGO and NEW YORK—Hyatt Regency Times Square, Manhattan’s first Hyatt Regency hotel, made its debut, and the property is now welcoming guests. The hotel is owned by Argent Ventures and managed by Highgate. The multi-million-dollar transformation of the 795-room property highlights the surrounding neighborhood with integrated programming, design touches, and an exclusive “MAMMA MIA!”-themed guestroom.

“Hyatt Regency Times Square is the most exciting recent addition to New York City’s hotel landscape,” said Mohit Malhotra, general manager, Hyatt Regency Times Square. “The Hyatt Regency brand offers a seamless travel experience for both business and leisure guests. The hotel’s stunning design, incredible views, and exhilarating location is complemented with comfort, convenience, and genuine care for our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers.”

The hotel’s lobby gives guests a space to dine, work, socialize, or rest alongside warm-wood finishes, stone-clad columns, bronze accents, residential-inspired furnishings, and Broadway-influenced artwork. Lucid, Highgate’s design and construction group, supported the project’s development in collaboration with Gensler and Hyatt, overseeing design and construction execution.

Each of the hotel’s 795 guestrooms and suites provides New York City views and natural light. Design highlights include channel tufted headboards and marble-topped nightstands, as well as built-in millwork with stone surfaces, blackout curtains, and built-in reading lights and chargers. The 969 square-foot penthouse suite—which can be combined with two additional guestrooms—offers panoramic views from Times Square to the Hudson River.

In collaboration with “MAMMA MIA!”, returning to Broadway August 2, the hotel offers a musical-inspired Greek isle-themed room, providing an immersive experience for theater and film fans alike. Debuting shortly, the lobby includes Cue 48, a restaurant that transitions from a daytime cafe to an evening lounge, while the hotel’s gym provides a range of cardio and strength training equipment.

Hyatt Regency Times Square also offers 290,000 square feet of modern commercial space. With multiple private entrance opportunities, signage visibility, transit options, and access to outdoor terraces, the new hotel blends business and Broadway.

Hyatt Regency Times Square joins the nearly 30 Hyatt properties in New York City. It’s the newest hotel to join the World of Hyatt portfolio after Hotel Seville Nomad, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, which became part of World of Hyatt in April.