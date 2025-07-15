Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentHyatt Regency Times Square Opens
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

Hyatt Regency Times Square Opens

By LODGING Staff
Hyatt Regency Times Square
Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Times Square

CHICAGO and NEW YORKHyatt Regency Times Square, Manhattan’s first Hyatt Regency hotel, made its debut, and the property is now welcoming guests. The hotel is owned by Argent Ventures and managed by Highgate. The multi-million-dollar transformation of the 795-room property highlights the surrounding neighborhood with integrated programming, design touches, and an exclusive “MAMMA MIA!”-themed guestroom.

“Hyatt Regency Times Square is the most exciting recent addition to New York City’s hotel landscape,” said Mohit Malhotra, general manager, Hyatt Regency Times Square. “The Hyatt Regency brand offers a seamless travel experience for both business and leisure guests. The hotel’s stunning design, incredible views, and exhilarating location is complemented with comfort, convenience, and genuine care for our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers.”

The hotel’s lobby gives guests a space to dine, work, socialize, or rest alongside warm-wood finishes, stone-clad columns, bronze accents, residential-inspired furnishings, and Broadway-influenced artwork. Lucid, Highgate’s design and construction group, supported the project’s development in collaboration with Gensler and Hyatt, overseeing design and construction execution.

Each of the hotel’s 795 guestrooms and suites provides New York City views and natural light. Design highlights include channel tufted headboards and marble-topped nightstands, as well as built-in millwork with stone surfaces, blackout curtains, and built-in reading lights and chargers. The 969 square-foot penthouse suite—which can be combined with two additional guestrooms—offers panoramic views from Times Square to the Hudson River. 

In collaboration with “MAMMA MIA!”, returning to Broadway August 2, the hotel offers a musical-inspired Greek isle-themed room, providing an immersive experience for theater and film fans alike. Debuting shortly, the lobby includes Cue 48, a restaurant that transitions from a daytime cafe to an evening lounge, while the hotel’s gym provides a range of cardio and strength training equipment.

Hyatt Regency Times Square also offers 290,000 square feet of modern commercial space. With multiple private entrance opportunities, signage visibility, transit options, and access to outdoor terraces, the new hotel blends business and Broadway.

Hyatt Regency Times Square joins the nearly 30 Hyatt properties in New York City. It’s the newest hotel to join the World of Hyatt portfolio after Hotel Seville Nomad, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, which became part of World of Hyatt in April. 

Previous article
Marriott Announces Retirement of Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development, in 2026
Next article
Nomadix Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement With TD SYNNEX
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Nomadix Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement With TD SYNNEX

LODGING Staff -
PLANO, TEXAS—Nomadix Inc. announced a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through this agreement, Nomadix’s...
front desk stock
Comings & Goings

Marriott Announces Retirement of Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development, in 2026

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that after 26 years with the company, Leeny Oberg, Marriott’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, development, has decided...
Rock Creek Resort
Design

Rock Creek Resort to Reopen Following Renovation

LODGING Staff -
RED LODGE, Montana—Rock Creek Resort is set to reopen in July following an extensive renovation, as guests are able to book for stays starting...
Hotel Eastlund, BW Premier Collection
Sponsored Content

BWH Hotels’ Soft Brands Empower Independent Hotels with Global Strength 

Best Western Hotels & Resorts -
As travelers increasingly seek authentic, locally inspired experiences, BWH Hotels is meeting the moment with a diverse portfolio of soft brands that blend individuality...
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Industry News

Dreamscape Hospitality Assumes Management of Three Hotels in Houston

LODGING Staff -
HOUSTON, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of three hotels in Houston, Texas. "We are excited to deepen our presence in Texas through...
Spark by Hilton
Industry News

Hilton Announces Plans to Debut Spark by Hilton in Puerto Rico

LODGING Staff -
PONCE, Puerto Rico, and MIAMI, Florida—Hilton announced the signing of Spark by Hilton Ponce, marking the upcoming debut of the brand in the Caribbean...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Technology

Nomadix Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement With TD SYNNEX

LODGING Staff -
front desk stock
Comings & Goings

Marriott Announces Retirement of Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and EVP,...

LODGING Staff -