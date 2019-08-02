The Westin Long Beach Debuts $23 Million Renovation

LONG BEACH, Calif.—The Westin Long Beach has officially revealed its $23 million renovation, including a refreshed lobby space and new dining concept, Navy Proof Food and Spirits. The property, operated by Highgate Hotels, has an updated design that reflects its California coastline setting.

Originally built in 1988, the property houses 469 guestrooms and suites, each designed with layers of subtle texture with geometric accents over a palette of gray and gold with sunset-inspired, pastel hues. Spaces also have white marble floors, custom tree canopy rugs, white oak, tan leather, neutral paint tones, custom art, and eye-catching brass lighting elements. A contemporary study of the sea floor topography connecting the coast of Long Beach to nearby Santa Catalina Island is also on display.

Navy Proof Food and Spirits, led by Executive Chef Chris Garasic, is the hotel’s new restaurant serving new-American fare. Conceptualized by Howe & Brown Hospitality and designed by Architect Houston Tyner and Vanrooy Creative Group, the new dining space has a three-story sculptural chandelier, a 32 ft. by 30 ft. living green wall, new furniture, white marble flooring, and a reimagined color scheme. The beverage program is led by Steve Nydell, Navy Proof food and spirits general manager.

“We are overjoyed with the updates and additions we were able to achieve to better serve our guests and the Long Beach community,” said John Thompson, The Westin Long Beach managing director. “With this, we welcome guests both near and far to take in the beauty of not only our property but the amazing city it is a part of. Whether dining at Navy Proof Food and Spirits, sipping on Bluestone Lane coffee with friends, or visiting one of the many attractions nearby, we look forward to creating lasting memories in our new space for years to come.”

Debuting fall 2019, new to the property is the introduction of Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired coffee culture hub, café, and lifestyle brand.