Hyatt: Pet-Friendly Hotels Remain Important to Guests

CHICAGO—According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, there are more pet owners than ever before and 25 million dog owners seeking out pet-friendly hotels. Hyatt supports travelers by offering pet-friendly stays at over 500 hotels globally. A variety of properties welcome guests’ dogs with parks, dog-friendly patios, pet beds, dog menus, and a few resident canine ambassadors.

Several Hyatt hotels offer dog-friendly destination guides with nearby parks and restaurant recommendations for guests, as well as providing information about local dog-friendly walking trails. Some of Hyatt’s pet-friendly hotels also offer expanded amenities for pets. Beyond welcoming pets, properties are extending care to support local animal organizations and adoptable animals looking for a home, including:

Revival Baltimore (Baltimore, Maryland): As part of the JdV by Hyatt hotel’s pet-friendly programming, Revival has collaborated with Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) to host BARCS dogs that are up for adoption. Their first foster dog, Pound Cake, who was cared for and supported by the hotel’s event sales manager, Emily Cover, found his forever home.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport (Renton, Washington): The property is hosting an Adoptable Dog Meet & Greet event with Tito’s and Three Pitties Rescue in celebration of National Dog Day.

Andaz Savannah (Savannah, Georgia): Andaz Savannah is collaborating with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah to offer space for the shelter to bring in dogs that have been in the shelter longer than expected to photograph them in happy, bright, and cheerful places to share with potential adoptive families.

Park Hyatt Chicago (Chicago, Illinois): At the recently renovated Park Hyatt Chicago, its own resident dog, a one-eyed pug named Parker, was rescued from PAWS, Chicago’s largest No Kill Animal Shelter. Guests are encouraged to take photos with Parker and share them on social media using #BarkHyattChicago.