Best Western Gallup West Opens

GALLUP, New Mexico—Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the Best Western Gallup West opening in Gallup, New Mexico. Owned by Murad Mohsin, the hotel has 60 total guestrooms.

The hotel offers amenities for business and leisure travelers including a fitness center, newly renovated sundry shop, heated indoor pool, spa, 24-hour business center, parking, wireless internet, and more. The hotel also has a complimentary hot breakfast served daily.

In addition to the amenities, guests of the Best Western Gallup West will experience updated accommodations. Each guestroom has a flat-screen television, mini fridge, microwave, and coffee maker.

“We are very excited to join Best Western and to have access to the brand’s best-in-class support and resources that will strengthen our property and guest service,” said Murad Mohsin, owner of the Best Western Gallup West. “Our hotel offers something for everyone and is near some of Gallup’s most interesting sights. We look forward to providing the comfort travelers are looking for in our quaint town situated off Route 66.”

The hotel is located seven minutes from Veteran Memorial Pillars, less than 20 minutes from Red Rock State Park, and two hours from Albuquerque. The property is also only 10 minutes from the Gallup Flea Market and is close to the Fire Rock Navajo Casino and the Navajo Nation Museum.