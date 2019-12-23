Hyatt Regency Portland Opens as City’s First Convention Center Hotel

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, marking Hyatt’s first full-service hotel in the city of Portland, Ore. and the city’s first convention center hotel. The hotel is located in the heart of Portland near the newly renovated Oregon Convention Center, local sport and concert arena Moda Center, and high-end eateries and breweries in the city’s Lloyd neighborhood. Portland’s MAX Light Rail is directly outside the hotel, offering easy transportation to downtown Portland, the Eastside, and Portland International Airport (PDX).

Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center has 600 guestrooms, including 16 suites. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, each guestroom has city, river, or mountains views, modern bathrooms, and 65-inch TVs in a multifunctional and interconnected space. The hotel is complete with a fully-equipped fitness center with strength training and cardiovascular equipment, and offers quick access to Portland’s Waterfront Loop, with miles of paved running and bike trails alongside the Willamette River. The exclusive Regency Club Lounge has premium guestrooms and suites as well as complimentary drinks and snacks and a stunning skyline view.

The nearby Oregon Convention Center recently completed a $40-million-dollar renovation, with updates made to its public spaces to improve accessibility throughout the one-million-square-foot facility, as well as a flexible outdoor space for events, and more.

“We are inspired by Portland’s energizing spirit and are thrilled to be introducing the Hyatt Regency brand to the Rose City. We look forward to creating stress-free stays for our leisure and group visitors, starting today,” said General Manager Shane Nicolopoulos. “With the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center opening and the recent expansive convention center renovations, we believe that Portland will grow to be a top destination for meeting goers in 2020 and beyond.”

The hotel has 20 event venues among its 39,000 square feet of meeting space. All event spaces are equipped with natural lighting, Pacific Northwest artwork, and technology-forward design. The Regency Ballroom is the hotel’s largest venue with 11,822 square feet that can accommodate up to 1,200 attendees. Deschutes Ballroom, named after Oregon’s Deschutes River, offers 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and accommodates up to 350 guests. The pre-function spaces have floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor spaces. With 18 meeting rooms ranging from 110 to 1,400 square feet, the hotel’s meeting and event facilities offer flexible solutions for meeting planners. Each room provides natural light with black-out shades. Capacities range from 10 to 130 attendees.

The new Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center also offers three dining experiences: Unity-Q, the open-concept restaurant with a menu featuring the convergence of global cuisine with Asian, Latin and American BBQ flavors; Spoke & Fork, the lobby restaurant and bar serving Portland beers, specialty cocktails, and local fare, with a 55-foot granite bar and lounge area; and The Market, a 24-hour premium grab-and-go retail space with café seating serving local brews from Portland Coffee Roasters.

Built by a leading Portland-based developer, Mortenson, in partnership with ESG Architects, the hotel has achieved LEED certification and is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint to lessen the environmental strain on local and regional communities.