Hyatt to Open Nearly 200 Hotels in the Americas by 2022

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced plans to grow its Americas brand portfolio. Hyatt plans to open more than 50 full-service and select-service hotels in 2020 and has added more than 140 projects to its pipeline of hotels expected to open by 2022. This growth is set to fuel Hyatt’s regional brand presence in the Americas by 33 percent. Newly executed deals for properties—under management and franchise agreements—will join 585 Hyatt hotels that are currently open and operating in the region.

The Americas region continues to be a top priority for Hyatt and prospective developers due to business demand in several strong regional markets like California, Texas, New York, Canada, and Mexico.

“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully growing our full-service and select-service portfolio of brands in the Americas region—and growing and running our core hotel business: the development, management, and franchising of full-service and select-service hotels, while being best-in-class,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “Hyatt’s Americas growth through 2022 further signals incredible strength in our brand among owners, customers, and guests across the largest region within Hyatt’s global portfolio.”

Hyatt’s newest brands—Alila, Destination Hotels, Joie de Vivre, and Thompson Hotels—are growing through new openings and executed managed and franchised deals, including the 225-room Thompson Washington D.C., which marked the Thompson Hotels brand’s introduction to the nation’s capital on January 8, 2020; a 130-room Alila hotel in Encinitas, Calif., which will mark the Alila brand’s first new-build hotel in the Americas in early 2021; the 80-room Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, A Destination Hotel, in Virginia, which will mark the second Quirk Hotel in Virginia, joining Quirk Hotel Richmond in March 2020; and a 161-room Joie de Vivre hotel and 226-room hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., in late 2020.

The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select-service brands, remains a strategic priority with more than 100 expected to open across North and South America through 2022.

New openings and executed managed and franchise deals in the Americas, per brand, include the following.

Alila

Alila hotels feature a combination of innovative design and luxury in unique locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, personalized hospitality, and bespoke journeys. Alila means “Surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of Alila hotels and the impression guests feel when they stay at Alila hotels. alilahotels.com

130-room Alila Hotel in Encinitas, Calif. (early 2021)

Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a local experience.

150-room Andaz Palm Springs, Calif. (late 2020)

160-room Andaz Toronto – Yorkville (2021)

184-room Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay (2021)

Destination Hotels

The Destination Hotels brand is a collection of more than 40 upscale and luxury independent hotels, resorts, and residences across North America.

80-room Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, A Destination Hotel, Va. (March 2020)

46-room Wyndhurst Manor & Club, A Destination Hotel, Lenox, Mass. (May 2020)

148-room The Shay, A Destination Hotel, Culver City, Calif., (late summer 2020)

226-room Destination Hotels brand, Oceanside, Calif. (late 2020)

Grand Hyatt

Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and meeting and event spaces.

591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville, Tenn. (Fall 2020)

351-room Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman (2022)

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is Hyatt’s fastest-growing lifestyle brand.

124-room Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria, Va. (January 22, 2020)

220-room Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland, Ore. (February 2020)

145-room Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis (Spring 2020)

163-room Hyatt Centric 39th & 5th New York (March 2020)

138-room Hyatt Centric San Salvador, El Salvador (April 2020)

238-room Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (May 2020)

332-room Hyatt Centric City Center Philadelphia (June 2020)

227-room Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, Tenn. (2021)

200-room Hyatt Centric Downtown Austin, Texas (2021)

252-room Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville, Tenn. (2021)

172-room Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, Calif. (2021)

310-room Hyatt Centric Koreatown Los Angeles (2021)

175-room Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte, N.C. (2021)

218-room Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta (2022)

364-room Hyatt Centric Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada (2022)

138-room Hyatt Centric brand hotel, downtown Los Angeles (2022)

Hyatt House

Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests as extended-stay residents with apartment-style suites, fully equipped kitchens, and separate living areas.

In the United States, Hyatt has more than 40 executed contracts for Hyatt House hotels in key markets, including Scottsdale, Ariz.; Los Angeles; Sacramento, Calif.; Denver; Lewes, Del.; Tampa, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Atlanta; Chicago; Louisville, Ky.; Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Harlem, N.Y.; Allentown, Penn.; Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Ore.; Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; and Dallas.

In Canada, the company has six executed contracts for Hyatt House hotels in Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Ottawa, Hamilton, and Mississauga, Ontario.

Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place hotels offer a modern, comfortable, and seamless experience, combining style and innovation to create a casual hotel environment for today’s multi-tasking traveler.

In the United States, the brand has more than 65 executed contracts in key markets, including Fairbanks, Ala.; Flagstaff, Ariz.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Bakersfield, Paso Robles and Sonoma, Calif.; Titusville, Fla.; Chicago; Indianapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Wichita, Kan.; Bossier City, La.; Boston; Reno, Nev.; Fort Lee and Newark, N.J.; Albany, N.Y.; Winston Salem, N.C.; Philadelphia; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen, Texas; Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach, Va.; and Vancouver, Wash.

In Canada, there are 14 executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in Kelowna and Prince George and Richmond, British Columbia; Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Moncton, New Brunswick; Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Ontario; and Montreal, Quebec.

In Latin America, Hyatt has one executed contract for the Hyatt Place San Jose Cariari located in Heredia, Costa Rica.

Hyatt Regency

Located in urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries, Hyatt Regency hotels are designed to make travel free from stress and filled with success.

Hyatt Regency Frisco, Texas, 301 guestrooms (Spring 2020)

Hyatt Regency Insurgentes Mexico City, 250 guestrooms (2021)

Hyatt Regency Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, 703 guestrooms (2022)

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, Utah, 700 guestrooms (2022)

Joie de Vivre

Since its founding in San Francisco in 1987, the Joie de Vivre boutique lifestyle brand has curated playful travel through local connections and eclectic experiences.

The Ambassador Chicago, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, 285 guestrooms (February 2020)

El Capitan, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, Merced, Calif., 114 guestrooms (Summer 2020)

161-guestroom Joie de Vivre brand hotel in Oceanside, Calif. (Late 2020)

Miraval

Miraval is a brand of luxury wellness resorts and spas. Opened in 1995, Miraval Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category. The 102-room Miraval Berkshires, N.Y., is slated to open in May 2020.

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home.

Park Hyatt Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 219 guestrooms (October 2020) — Reopening after property redesign

Park Hyatt Los Angeles at Oceanwide Plaza, 184 guestrooms (2021)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos, Mexico, 163 guestrooms (2021)

Park Hyatt Mexico City, Mexico, 155 guestrooms (2021)

Thompson Hotels

Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is a lifestyle brand that delivers a new take on modern luxury and tailored stays for guests with world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design.

Thompson Washington D.C., 225 guestrooms, January 8, 2020

Thompson San Antonio, 162 guestrooms, Late Summer 2020

Thompson Dallas, 219 guestrooms, Fall 2020

Thompson Hollywood, Calif., 190 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Austin, 200 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Denver, 220 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Savannah (Ga.), 193 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson New York – Central Park, 2021 — rebrand from Parker New York

Thompson South Beach, Miami, 150 guestrooms, 2022

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts.

Mar Monte, Santa Barbara, Calif., 200 guestrooms, Spring 2020 — rebrand from Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara

A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Kansas City, Mo., 144 guestrooms, Summer 2020

A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Hollywood, Calif., 64 guestrooms, 2021

Hotel La Compañia, Panama City, Panama, 88 guestrooms, 2021

