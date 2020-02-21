Hilton Hotels in Houston and Dallas Undergo Renovations

DALLAS and HOUSTON, Texas — The Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront has completed a $2.3 million makeover of the five-story waterfront resort, including a complete renovation of all public areas and guestrooms. Additionally, the Hilton Houston North announced it will undergo a $35 million renovation of all guestrooms and suites, common areas, and meeting spaces, which is expected to be completed by April 2020.

Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront

The Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront opened in 2007 and was purchased in 2017 by Driftwood Acquisitions and Development, which led the renovation project. The new look draws inspiration from the property’s lakeview and harbor district location, incorporating color schemes and textures including light blues, greys, silver, and seafoam.

“With this investment, the look and feel of the Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront now marries with the surrounding environment and overall personality of the Rockwall community,” said Richard Slutter, general manager for both Hilton Dallas Rockwall Lakefront and Hilton Houston North. “These updates will enhance our guests’ experiences and ensure we continue to serve them at the highest level as they enjoy the lakefront views, a wedding, or corporate gathering.”

The renovation also included details such as multiple bedside USB chargers, 55’ HD TVs, and Le Crueset Coffee Makers in its 231 guestrooms, which includes its 16 suites. In addition, the property’s lobby opens up onto a renovated resort pool deck with three new cabanas. The North Texas hotel also has 35,000 square feet of renovated function space, a full-service restaurant and lobby bar, and a resort pool and pool bar.

Hilton Houston North

The Hilton Houston North renovation includes the property’s 18,000-square-foot ballroom and 12 salons used for small meetings and breakout spaces. The 40,000 square foot atrium lobby will be completely reimagined and include a new tech center, lobby lounge bar, Herb N’ Kitchen Grab & Go, Hearth Restaurant, and a 15,000-square-foot Starbucks.

“This $35 million renovation and reimagination of Houston Hilton North will be a significant part of Greenspoint’s rebirth,” said Slutter. “Our size and amenities are perfect for meetings and conventions, and we look forward to welcoming back the many state associations, pharma, and energy companies who have visited with us in the past.”

Set in the North Houston Business District and less than eight miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), the Hilton Houston North has 480 guestrooms, including 190 suites, and 52,000 square feet of function space with two ballrooms, one board room, and 12 breakout rooms. Standard guestrooms are 400 square feet—the largest single-room accommodations on the Northside of Houston.

“The natural light, openness, and sheer size of our flexible space will be attractive to meeting planners, helping rejuvenate North Houston and making this part of the city vibrant once again,” Slutter continued.

