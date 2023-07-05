Hyatt Brings Dream Hotels Into World of Hyatt Loyalty Program

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the completion of the integration of the Dream Hotels brand, as well as The Chatwal, The Time New York, and Unscripted hotels, into the World of Hyatt loyalty program. The hotels, which are now bookable through Hyatt channels, bring more stay options for members and guests.
World of Hyatt members can now enjoy program benefits across the following properties:
- Dream Downtown, New York
- Dream Hollywood, California
- Dream Midtown, New York
- Dream Nashville, Tennessee
- Dream South Beach, Florida
- The Chatwal, New York
- The Chatwal Lodge, New York
- The Time New York, New York
- Unscripted Durham, North Carolina
Complementing Hyatt’s continued growth, these newly integrated lifestyle hotels offer members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at hotels with dining and nightlife concepts, amenities, activations, and spaces that act as social hubs for guests and local communities in key destinations like Nashville, Hollywood, South Beach, and New York City.
“Dream Hotel Group properties bring modern design and thoughtfully curated programming to entertain, connect and better serve our guests and members, further enriching our growing lifestyle portfolio,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing, and consumer insights, Hyatt. “With the increasing demand for exceptional leisure travel options, we’re excited to provide our members with expanded options to earn and redeem at exquisite properties that offer a fresh perspective on the guest experience.”
Dream Hotels joined Hyatt’s portfolio as a brand within the Boundless Collection. Hyatt’s Independent Collection welcomes The Chatwal New York and The Chatwal Lodge as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and The Time New York and Unscripted Durham as part of the JdV by Hyatt brand.
The Dream Hotels brand joins Hyatt’s Boundless Collection, including:
- Dream Downtown
- Dream Hollywood
- Dream Midtown
- Dream Nashville
- Dream South Beach
Complementing The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s collection of hotels, The Chatwal-branded hotels include:
- The Chatwal
- The Chatwal Lodge
The newest additions to the JdV by Hyatt brand include The Time New York and Unscripted hotels:
- The Time New York
- Unscripted Durham