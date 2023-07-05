Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina Opens

Hotel Indigo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, expanded its presence in Florida with the opening of Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina in Panama City’s historic waterfront district. The five-story, 124-room Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina, owned by The St. Joe Company, is walkable to neighborhood restaurants, bars, and town fixtures such as the Martin Theatre and Panama City Center for the Arts. It’s also along St. Andrews Bay, which is home to aquatic life spanning more than 20 miles.

Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina has a design with installations inspired by the indigo plants that once covered the shorelines. Nautical-inspired fixtures and a triptych depict steamships once prevalent in the area at the turn of the 20th century. The property also pays homage to Panama City’s original residents, including Harry Felix, whose influence helped shape the community.

Built in a location alongside the marina near the downtown area, the hotel’s two new restaurant and bar concepts are for both guests and locals. Tarpons will serve a Southern twist on a coastal-inspired menu while Steam on 5, the hotel’s open-air rooftop ba, will serve seafood, light bites, and cocktails.

Additional hotel amenities include 1,033 square feet of event space with bay view windows and a 965 square-foot outdoor patio, a 24-hour fitness center, an on-site marketplace, an outdoor pool, and a firepit. Beyond the neighborhood, guests will also be within driving distance to Panama City Beach, Florida State University’s Panama City campus, Gulf Coast State College, Naval Support Activity, the Port of Panama City, Tyndall Air Force Base, and more.

Carol Hoeller, vice president of Hotel Indigo, commented, “The opening of Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina illustrates our brand’s commitment to doubling our portfolio globally over the next three to five years. This seaside hamlet is truly one of a kind, so it made sense for us to open a property that not only breathes new life into the neighborhood but is also a place where guests and locals can come together and immerse in this vibrant community’s past.”

Jean Capps, general manager, Hotel Indigo Panama City Mariana added, “We are excited to be a part of the downtown Panama City community—offering guests and locals alike an upscale stay experience that beautifully celebrates the local area.”