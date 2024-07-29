Hotel Erwin Updates and Reorganizes High Rooftop Lounge

LOS ANGELES, California—Situated along the Venice Beach Boardwalk, Hotel Erwin, a family-owned establishment for nearly 50 years, debuted the transformation of its High Rooftop Lounge. The rooftop space has undergone a décor refresh in partnership with designer Tara Bean; a reorganization of the rooftop atmosphere and service to create a more elevated lounge experience; and the debut of a new, reimaged food and beverage program by Consultant Christian Krasteff.

“We are thrilled to welcome locals, hotel guests, and travelers to the reimaged High Rooftop Lounge experience this summer,” shares Todd Metzger, regional vice president of operations for Springboard Hospitality. “This thoughtful refresh—complete with new design, service, and culinary offerings—truly embodies our unwavering commitment to creating and delivering an unforgettable beachside rooftop experience in one of the most iconic Los Angeles neighborhoods.”

Bean’s vision and design for the High Rooftop Lounge consisted of new furnishings, décor elements, the introduction of bar seating, and the painting of a coastal-inspired mural by Southern Californian Artist Levi Ponce. The reimagined space offers a guest experience with a full-service model; upon arrival to the hotel lobby, guests are greeted and escorted to the rooftop where new designated seating areas await, from lounge spaces to high-top tables and bar seating.

Hotel Erwin now offers all-day and happy hour menus, with dishes from appetizers and salads to tacos, sandwiches, flatbreads, and desserts. Accompanying the food is the rooftop’s refreshed cocktail menu, featuring drinks made with seasonal ingredients.

Advertisement

As the sunset approaches, High Rooftop Lounge has live entertainment like a summer DJ and local artists from Los Angeles.