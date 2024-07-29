InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced that InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue is open. This 208-room hotel, situated within the Avenue Bellevue complex developed by Fortress Development, marks the brand’s debut in the Pacific Northwest.

General Manager Haje Roger Thurau, a 30-year international hospitality veteran, stated, “We welcome guests with extraordinary amenities and contemporary comforts, reflecting Bellevue’s unique charm and the brand’s legacy of luxury.”

The property’s design is inspired by Bellevue’s nature, featuring organic aesthetics and a neutral color palette. The reception area has a marble front desk and an abstract mural showing Pacific Northwest landscapes. CE LA VI Bellevue, the hotel’s cocktail lounge, has a chandelier of hand-blown glass pieces. The 190 guestrooms and 18 suites and family rooms, including a 2,000-square-foot two-bedroom Presidential Suite, offer views and high-quality finishes.

Events & Occasions

Positioned across two floors and connected by a sky bridge to the hotel, the conference center is an event venue featuring 12,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space. Tailored for meeting and event planners, this space offers nine rooms, including a 4,250-square-foot grand ballroom and a 2,275-square-foot junior ballroom. The Conference Center is designed for events with a single entry point for privacy. Wedding parties can purchase the Avenue Luxe package with an arrival experience, chef-driven menus, and onsite vendor partnerships.

Experiences

InterContinental Bellevue’s guest experiences are crafted by its concierge team and includes Woodinville Country Wine Tours with winemaker meet-and-greets; hands-on workshops with Avenue Bellevue partners; and seaplane excursions with aerial views of Lake Washington, the Cascade Mountains, Snoqualmie, and Sammamish.

Culinary Outlets

In the complex is CE LA VI Bellevue, a Parisian cocktail bar and bistro. It serves as a social hub offering high tea and a selection of whiskey, international wines, and cocktails crafted by mixologist Marie Yoshimizu. Fresco offers breakfasts that blend global fare with locally sourced ingredients, celebrating the flavors of the Pacific Northwest.