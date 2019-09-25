Hotel Equities Announce New Development Services Division

Atlanta, Ga. – Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) announced details of its development services division, designed to add value for new hotel development, renovation, and conversion projects. The new division is the latest addition to its platform of services and is designed to address the obstacles hoteliers encounter during development or renovation, such as labor shortages, construction delays, and rising material costs.

Patrick Trainor, who leads the HE development services team and also serves on Marriott’s Capital Asset Planning Execution (CAPE) board states, “Common, avoidable issues result in extended build-out periods for new hotel developments. These are the costly issues we focus on for our ownership groups.”

HE’s development services team acts as a liaison for owners by collaborating with all parties involved in a project to ensure all work is coordinated with one another to move the project across the finish line in an efficient and effective manner, to save the developer time and money.

“The development services division is a significant addition to our platform,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. “It gives us the ability to create a comprehensive partnership with our clients, allowing us to walk with them through a project’s lifecycle from conception to delivery to disposition.”

Jeff Hatchett recently joined the Development Services team as director of projects and facilities where he works alongside Trainor to support an increased demand from hotel developers interested in reducing their project’s time and cost to market. The Development Services team has completed over 500 projects to date, including multi-branded, independent, prototypical, and custom build projects in the full-service, select-service, and lifestyle categories. Their team is based at the firm’s headquarters in Atlanta with west coast support out of their Scottsdale, Ariz. office.

The firm’s geographical presence expands from coast to coast in the United States and into Canada with ground-up development of the recently opened Fairfield by Marriott at Edmonton International Airport. Other projects include the inaugural Reverb by Hard Rock hotel in downtown Atlanta, Ga., the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Snellville, Ga., the Courtyard by Marriott in Winston Salem, N.C., two Marriott properties in Chesterfield, Mo., and an $8.5M renovation to a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Houston, Texas.