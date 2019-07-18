PM Hotel Group Adds Hyatt To Portfolio of Managed Brands

PM Hotel Group has expanded its portfolio of managed brands to include Hyatt Hotels Corporation and has been named the management company for the Hyatt Place King of Prussia. This new contract marks the continued diversification of the PM Hotel Group footprint, which now includes 20 hotel brands, as well as a collection of independent and historic properties. Located in King of Prussia, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, the hotel is near Valley Forge National Historic Park, King of Prussia Mall, and King of Prussia’s corporate office district, home to Fortune 500 companies.





Dimension Development To Manage JW Marriott Houston Downtown

Dimension Development will manage the JW Marriott Houston Downtown. This addition marks the company’s 69th hotel in its portfolio and the result of a large-scale expansion initiative. Located in downtown Houston, Texas, the luxury property is set in the historic Samuel F. Carter skyscraper. In addition to 270 guestrooms, the hotel has a Houston-themed restaurant, Main Kitchen, a Spa by JW, and 16,000 square feet of event space. The JW Marriott Houston Downtown will be led by General Manager Jelle Vandenbroucke and Director of Sales Natalie Wiseman.



Hotel Equities To Operate Four Points by Sheraton Charlotte Lake Norman

Atlanta-based hotel owner, operator, and developer Hotel Equities will be the third-party operator of the Four Points by Sheraton Charlotte Lake Norman. The recently purchased 101-room hotel is owned by Lake Norman NIA, LLC, a joint venture between Virginia-based TLTsolutions and North Carolina-based Second Line Investments (in association with The Calhoun Group Realty). This is Hotel Equities’ 10th Four Points by Sheraton-branded property in its portfolio of full-service hotels.

