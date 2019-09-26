Carson City, Nev. – My Place Hotel opened its 51st hotel in Carson City, Nevada on September 24. Currently, the brand has 51 hotels open across 22 states and over 120 hotels in the pipeline.

Located directly off of I-580, the 64-unit hotel is convenient for guests and is the first extended-stay lodging option available in the area. The new hotel is close to Carson City Airport, and adjacent to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Western Nevada College and a wide variety of scenic destinations. Guests can also expect easy access to a diverse assortment of local dining and shopping.

My Place Carson City was developed by Carson Hotel Group, LLC. Jason Welk of Carson Hotel Group believes the hotel is the perfect fit for the unique variety of travelers in the area, and is proud to be a part of opening the first extended-stay hotel in an area that hasn’t seen a new hotel opening in over ten years.

Advertisement

“Carson City has a unique mix of government, corporate, and tourism-based lodging, for which the My Place brand is an excellent fit,” said Welk. “Not only will it be the first extended-stay product in town, but it has been over ten years since Carson City has had any new hotels enter the market.”

My Place EVP of franchise sales Terry Kline believes Carson City is an exceptional representation of where the brand is headed as they continue to open locations alongside an extensive network of dedicated franchisees, and team members.

“The excitement surrounding our brand has never been greater and I can’t think of a better bookend to our first 5 years of franchising,” said Kline.

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates