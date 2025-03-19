ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel owner, operator, and developer, Hotel Equities (HE), announced a strategic partnership with Arkansas-based Pinnacle Hotel Group. Pinnacle’s current hotel portfolio and its development pipeline will be integrated into Hotel Equities’ management platform effective May 1, 2025, and includes properties from brands like Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. This partnership builds on an existing relationship, as HE already manages the recently opened AC Hotel by Marriott Kansas City Downtown, of which Pinnacle is an owner. With additional hotels in Pinnacle’s development pipeline, the collaboration further strengthens both companies’ growth and expansion efforts.

HE continues to be focused on aligning with ownership groups to drive performance, guest experiences, and operational efficiencies through corporate support and resources.

“Our team is honored to welcome Pinnacle to the HE family,” said Brad Rahinsky, president and CEO, HE. “We’ve had the privilege of witnessing Pinnacle’s leadership firsthand through our collaborations over recent years, and their track record speaks for itself. With a foundation of trust, shared values, and a unified vision for long-term success, we look forward to strengthening this relationship and achieving great things together.”

Pinnacle Hotel Group, led by Principals Chet Patel, Rocky Govind, Shawn Govind, and Nayan Nagin, has built a reputation for developing and operating hotels in key markets. As the company has continued to grow, Pinnacle recognized the need for a management partner with the scale, resources, and expertise to support its expanding portfolio while also creating career opportunities for its team members.

“When selecting a management partner, it was essential to align with a company that not only shares our passion for hospitality but also has the ability to support our long-term growth,” said Chet Patel, principal, Pinnacle Hotel Group. “Hotel Equities offers a scalable future and we’re confident this partnership will drive meaningful results for our hotels, associates, and guests while also creating new opportunities for our team members to grow their careers.”

The transition process began with an initial town hall meeting, providing associates with an open and transparent forum for questions, answers, and dialogue. This important first step is critical, according to the HE team, to create a positive first impression that sets the stage for long-term success, and to ensure clear communication and alignment before the official transition takes place on May 1.

Al Smith, president of hotel operations, HE, said, “We take great pride in exceeding expectations both for our guests and for our ownership partners. We are eager to bring our support, proven strategies and added resources to Pinnacle’s hotels, ensuring they achieve peak performance and deliver exceptional hospitality.”

“This partnership is another example of HE growing smart with the right partners,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer, HE. “We are selective about who we align with and Pinnacle’s strong acumen in developing hotels and their vision for the future is representative of the type of engaged, forward-thinking owner partners we seek. Together, we will drive sustainable growth and long-term success.”