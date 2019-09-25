My Place Hotel Celebrates 50th Opening in South Dakota

Watertown, S.D. – My Place Hotel marked a significant milestone in the brand’s development with the opening of its 50th hotel in Watertown, South Dakota on September 24. The opening of its 50th property milestone comes just five years after launching the brand’s franchise system in 2014. Currently, the brand has 50 hotels open across 22 states with over 120 hotels in the pipeline.

“Everything seems to be coming full-circle for us as we welcome our newest hotel to the family in our home state of South Dakota,” said My Place EVP of franchise sales Terry Kline. “While our momentum continues to accelerate exponentially across the country, at the core of all of our growth we’re still very proud to celebrate our South Dakota roots that got us to where we are today.”

Watertown’s newest hotel is locally owned by Watertown Hotel LLC., and operated by Venerts Hotel Management, Inc. Venerts director of operations Connie Ward believes the opening of Watertown’s newest hotel comes at the perfect time due to a shortage of rooms in the area, and guests will enjoy the Gen 2 guestrooms.

“We are super excited to be one of the first properties to open with the new Gen 2 guestroom. The redesigned elements of its design provide many improvements for the comfort of our guests,” said Ward. “Watertown was an opportune location to open a My Place Hotel in based on the needs of the town currently.”

Introduction of the My Place Hotels Gen 2 Guestroom

My Place Watertown will mark the first hotel to open with the newly redesigned Generation 2 (Gen 2) Guestroom. Announced at the 2019 My Place Convention in San Diego, the Gen 2 Guestroom is the largest upgrade to the My Place prototype. Most notably, the Gen 2 Guestroom offers major changes to the bathroom, including larger counterspace and a backlit mirror. Additionally, the Gen 2 Guestroom offers guests a variety of updated room amenities, such as upgraded furniture and modernized finishes.