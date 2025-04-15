Hotel Equities Appoints Greg O’Stean as Chief Development Officer

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel Equities (HE) announced the appointment of Greg O’Stean as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO), and the promotion of Joe Reardon to Vice Chairman.

O’Stean brings more than three decades of hospitality development, investment, and strategy experience to the role, having held executive leadership positions with top hotel brands and investment firms. At HE, he will lead the firm’s development platform, accelerate strategic growth initiatives, and help expand the company’s global footprint.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Greg to the team,” said Brad Rahinsky, president & CEO of HE. “His proven success in driving results make him a perfect fit to build on the momentum Joe helped create.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Greg as we continue our growth,” added Reardon. “His reputation and relationships will not only accelerate our development goals but also help my efforts to identify and expand strategic partnerships.”

O’Stean most recently served as CEO of United Hospitality Management, where he oversaw a global portfolio of hotels across Europe and the Middle East. As CDO of HE, he will focus on identifying new development opportunities, deepening brand and owner relationships, and aligning initiatives with the company’s business goals.

“I’ve long admired the trajectory Hotel Equities has been on,” said O’Stean. “This is a company with an exceptional culture and a leadership team that knows how to grow the right way. I’m excited to get started and contribute to the next phase of expansion.”

Joe Reardon, who has overseen Hotel Equities’ business development efforts for the past 11 years, will be fully focused on strategic partnerships as the new vice chairman of Hotel Equities. Reardon’s relational leadership style helped grow HE from a Southeast-based operator to a global hospitality firm managing more than 200 open and operating hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations.

“Joe’s legacy is one of vision, grit, and heart,” said Rahinsky. “His leadership has not only helped grow our company but has also helped define our culture. Joe’s belief in doing the right thing—always—has earned the respect and trust of our team, our partners, and the industry at large. His drive, passion and dedication to HE, our key stakeholders and our strategic growth initiatives during his tenure put him in a league of one. I’m incredibly grateful for his friendship and am excited to see his continued success. ”

“I feel honored to step into this new chapter with HE,” said Reardon. “The last 11 years have been some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m unbelievably proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I look forward to continuing to support our mission and our people in meaningful ways, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

The firm’s latest news was shared during the recent Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, highlighting an alliance with Arkansas-based Pinnacle Hotel Group, which joins HE’s management portfolio on May 1.