Hilton Partners With Peloton at Its U.S. Hotels

McLEAN, Virginia and NEW YORK—Hilton and Peloton Interactive, Inc. announced a partnership, making Hilton the first hospitality brand to have Peloton Bikes across its U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 brands. By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels—from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria—will have at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center, providing guests with a wellness experience including access to Peloton’s instructors and fitness content.

A recent Hilton survey of U.S. travelers indicated that 98 percent of respondents are prioritizing wellness activities while on the road, and within the Peloton community, 90 percent of members report that they are more likely to stay at hotels with Peloton Bikes. Through this partnership, Hilton guests will now have a way to incorporate wellness into their future travel plans.

“At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guestroom amenities, and food and beverage,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton—a brand so many of our guests know and love—accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness.”

“As the connected fitness category creator, we are constantly innovating on ways to meet our members and prospective members where they are, and that includes during busy travel seasons,” said Betsy Webb, global vice president, Peloton Commercial. “We recognize the importance for our members to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, with data showing over 1.6 million Peloton rides completed globally on Peloton Bikes in hotels in the past year. So, we are thrilled to be working with Hilton, allowing us to meet the needs of our current members while also enabling potential new members to experience Peloton for the first time.”

With its recently launched global platform, Hilton. For the Stay, with an ad campaign, “It Matters Where You Stay,” Hilton knows that the stay is a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Through its new partnership with Peloton, Hilton is taking another step to address wellness as a key part of the stay experience at all properties across the United States.