ATLANTA—Atlanta-based Vector Hospitality, Inc. in partnership with Chattanooga-based Eraa Hospitality recently broke ground on a 91-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Conyers, marking Vector’s inaugural hotel and entrance into the Conyers market. Projected to open in the fall of 2023, the hotel will be located off I-20 East in one of the city’s mixed-use developments.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton is designed for today’s business and leisure travelers. The property will have suites with a customizable working area, a fully-equipped kitchen, hypoallergenic bedsheets, and a fresh aesthetic. The property also has a resort-style pool accompanied by grilling patios. For the health-conscious traveler, the hotel will have a fitness facility and healthy options. The Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Conyers will be pet friendly.

The property’s amenities are complemented by its location in the new mixed-use development in Conyers, adjacent to I-20 East, located 32 miles east of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and 1.6 miles from Olde Towne Conyers. The city of Conyers is undertaking a revitalization of the area to serve as both a bedroom community for metro Atlanta and a retail district serving northeastern Georgia with several large-scale retail and mixed-use developments under construction. Olde Town Conyers and the surrounding community have three million square feet of office and retail space, the Lewis Vaughn Botanical Gardens, Georgia International Horse Park, 150 restaurants, an entertainment district, and streetscapes turned film sets.

Advertisement

“We are excited to announce the groundbreaking of our inaugural hotel in the Conyers market,” said Vector President Aman Patel. “Vector is proud to establish this partnership with Hilton and be given the opportunity to be a part of Conyers’ exciting revitalization. The development of this Home2 Suites by Hilton establishes our strategy to invest in premium brands in growing markets.”