SEATTLE — Summer travel inarguably looks different this summer, and the latest report from Expedia.com sheds light on the emerging priorities and behaviors of Americans looking to get away. Leveraging search and demand data and a national poll of more than 1,000 Americans, the Expedia 2020 Summer Travel Report found that 85 percent of U.S. travelers are likely to take a road trip this summer. Interest in domestic summer stays is up 10 percent year-on-year, making up nearly 85 percent of hotel searches overall in June. The report also found that demand for staycations is on the rise, health and safety have become more important than price, and flexibility in bookings is key.

Read about four trends from the Expedia 2020 Summer Travel Report below.