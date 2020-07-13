Park Inn by Radisson Florence Among the Brand’s First U.S. New-Builds

MINNEAPOLIS — Park Inn by Radisson recently announced the opening of its latest property: Park Inn by Radisson Florence in Florence, S.C. This marks one of the brand’s first new-build hotels to open in the United States.

Six miles from Florence Regional Airport (FLO) and minutes from the city’s downtown, the hotel’s central location at 1729 Mandeville Road will serve both leisure and corporate travelers visiting the area. The hotel is located off I-95 and near Beaver Creek Golf Club, Timrod Park, the Florence County Museum, Darlington Raceway, the Florence Center, and Francis Marion University.

Prioritizing the health, safety, and security of guests, Park Inn by Radisson Florence has begun implementing Radisson’s Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. This program is designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

“As we strategically re-open our doors to a new era of travel, we’re thrilled to continue growing the Park Inn by Radisson brand with this beautiful new hotel in Florence,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “The city’s charm, combined with our warm hospitality and modern facilities, make for a truly incredible stay. Seeing the extensive new safety and sanitation measures our hotels are implementing gives me great pride, and I’m confident in our ability to continue creating memorable moments during each stay.”

The hotel has 60 guestrooms and suites with mini-refrigerators and free WiFi. Amenities include an onsite game room with both adult and kid-friendly games like pool and foosball, a snack shop in the lobby, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and an outdoor fire pit.

“Being one of the first new-build Park Inn by Radisson properties in the U.S., we worked very closely with Radisson Hotel Group to tailor our hotel to meet the needs of the market we serve,” said Ankit Patel, the hotel’s operator. “Their flexibility and knowledge helped immensely during the three-year process and we’re very excited to see it all come to fruition. Our hotel is the perfect option for all travelers, and we look forward to delivering a safe and unique guest experience for all who visit.”

