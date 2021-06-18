Hilton Charlotte Airport Completes Renovation

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina & ALPHARETTA, Georgia—The newly branded Hilton Charlotte Airport completed a multimillion-dollar renovation designed to enrich the property’s guest experience. The Hilton Charlotte Airport’s update provides functionality with redesigned public spaces and suites with modern fixtures, wood finishes, and textiles in soothing grays and blues. The Hilton Charlotte Airport features 28,300 square feet of meeting space and is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. North Carolina is now home to five Atrium Hospitality-managed hotels in one of Hilton’s brand families.

Atrium Hospitality manages a portfolio of 83 hotels in 28 states, including five hotels in North Carolina offering a combined 1,183 guest suites and approximately 115,000 square feet of flexible event space.

“We’re excited to welcome back travelers after one of the most challenging years in our country’s history. To support our commitment to exceptional guest stays, we leveraged our extensive track record in property transformations to thoughtfully redesign our newly branded Hilton Charlotte Airport,” said Atrium Hospitality president Daniel Abernethy. “In addition to a beautiful and inviting hotel property that emphasizes sustainable operations, our guests can expect warm hospitality and attentive service indicative of the Hilton brand and also benefit from Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program.”

He continued, “Our Hilton Charlotte Airport has been an active community partner in the ‘Queen City’ for more than two decades. We look forward to continuing our support of local organizations and charities like the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to address local food insecurity, Classroom Central to equip students in need with school supplies, and Samaritan’s Purse to provide aid to the world’s poor, sick and suffering.”

The Hilton Charlotte Airport’s comprehensive renovation is enhancing guest stays and gatherings. Shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces have all received a modern redesign. The multimillion-dollar capital improvements are being implemented in phases with most upgrades currently operational. Updates include new guest suites, two executive floors, and a penthouse suite; a private dining area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; an open-air atrium; a new lobby design; and an expanded fitness center and indoor pool area. The Hilton Charlotte Airport’s trained teams are committed to clean and safe hospitality experiences.

“We’re committed to enhanced safety standards and protocols, including the Hilton CleanStay and Hilton EventReady programs,” said Terry Abernethy, area general manager, Hilton Charlotte Airport. “We’re adapting workplace behaviors and encouraging use of innovative technology, like the Hilton Honors app featuring digital key, for reduced contact options. Prior to each stay, guestrooms are cleaned, disinfected, and inspected. Our trained teams use EPA-approved hospital-grade disinfectants. You’ll also find expanded access to hygiene stations and increased frequency of cleaning of our hotel’s public spaces.“

The hotel’s meeting planners are using interactive seating diagramming technology to organize gatherings in the property’s 28,300 square feet of refurbished event space, including two grand ballrooms that can be reconfigured into 11 sections.

Atrium Hospitality is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce and continuing to generate jobs in Mecklenburg County as Hilton Charlotte Airport invests in developing the area’s talent and leadership.

“We’re purposeful in building a motivated, unified team culture to deliver excellence in service, which is guided by Atrium Hospitality’s five core values of perseverance, respect, inclusion, service, and teamwork,” Abernethy said. “We encourage associates’ professional and personal growth.”