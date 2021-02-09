ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atrium Hospitality announced that the company is partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives across the United States at Atrium-managed hotels. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 83 hotels in 28 states, representing brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others.

To kick off the national partnership, nine Atrium-operated hotels in Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Tennessee recently hosted 21 blood drives, collecting 639 units of blood with the potential to save over a thousand patients.

“Atrium Hospitality’s national partnership with the American Red Cross is strengthening our ability to provide greater service in the communities that support our properties,” said Daniel Abernethy, president, Atrium Hospitality. “During these challenging times, we are pleased to provide safe, clean, and large venues for hosting numerous blood drives that could save thousands of lives nationwide.”

Advertisement

“We are deeply grateful for the support from partners like Atrium Hospitality who have enabled the American Red Cross to continue to deliver on our lifesaving mission nationwide and help patients in need of blood during these unprecedented times,” said Kamenna Lee, vice president, biomedical services marketing at the American Red Cross.

Atrium Hospitality operates more than 3 million square feet of flexible event space across the United States and uses interactive seating diagramming technology to adhere to state and local guidelines. From now through December 2021, more than 30 blood drives are scheduled at Atrium-managed hotels in 13 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

During this pandemic, the Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of those at the blood drive, including requiring masks for staff and donors, maintaining social distance, and checking temperatures before anyone enters the drive. All donors are currently tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help identify potential convalescent plasma donors who can help those battling COVID-19.

“The public can sign up to donate blood at Atrium-managed hotels and arrive assured that our trained hospitality teams are following enhanced safety standards and protocols and using EPA-approved hospital-grade disinfectants,” Abernethy said. “Our event spaces comply with recommended physical distancing measures. Clearly marked prompts guide safe social interactions, and hygiene stations are available. Face coverings are required for guests and associates in all indoor public areas at our hotels and events spaces.”

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE