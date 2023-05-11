Hilton and the James Beard Foundation Form Partnership

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced a partnership with the James Beard Foundation, serving as a premier sponsor of the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. As the first hospitality company to sponsor the Outstanding Bar Award, the activation underscores Hilton’s presence in food and beverage.

“Across our portfolio of brands, we have always sought opportunities to join forces with strategic partners, such as Proof & Company, and world-class chefs, such as Michael Mina, José Andrés, and Nancy Silverton, to drive innovative dining and drink experiences at Hilton,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “The partnership between Hilton and the James Beard Foundation is a perfect fusion of hospitality and culinary excellence, bringing together two industry leaders anchored in our shared values to create an unforgettable experience.”

“We believe that artful cuisine and carefully crafted cocktails can be a conduit for cultural expression and, ultimately, serve as an integral part of the travel experience,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president and global head, food and beverage brands, Hilton. “For this reason, our team is thrilled to partner with such a prestigious organization to honor the incredible talent and creativity that drives our industry.”

This partnership shows Hilton’s dedication to experiences for culinary enthusiasts around the world. Most recently, Hilton announced its partnership with Proof & Company’s bar and beverage consultancy arm, Proof Creative. In this joint venture, the two will work together to reimagine the beverage experience across Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Peacock Alley locations around the world, which will be demonstrated on-site during select weekend events.

Advertisement

“Hilton’s passion for providing culinary excellence and hospitality aligns beautifully with our mission to celebrate, elevate, and support the people behind America’s food culture,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. “We are delighted to partner with Hilton to honor incredible talent and leadership across our industry—all the chefs, restaurateurs, beverage professionals, food advocates, and more—at this year’s James Beard Awards.”