This Week’s Comings & Goings

The American Hotel & Lodging Association announced that Raffles & Orient Express CEO Omer Acar has been appointed to AHLA’s executive committee. AHLA’s executive committee includes leaders representing all segments of the hospitality industry.

Auberge Resorts Collection announced Robert Whitfield will join the company in July 2023 as area vice president. Bringing more than three decades of experience in hospitality to his role, Whitfield will oversee development, operations, and more for West Coast properties.

Tauseen Malik has been named general manager of The Morrow Hotel. In this role, Malik will continue to define the identity of The Morrow. Malik joined the property from Yours Truly DC Hotel, where he was general manager.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, announced the appointment of Patrick Perry as general manager. Perry brings over 30 years of management and operations experience.

The Charleston Place announced the debut of a new spa menu at The Spa in conjunction with the appointment of Dawn Spann as director of operations. Span joins the hotel with over two decades of experience in the spa and wellness industry.

Mii amo spa announced the appointment of Christian Davies as general manager. Davies brings two decades of industry experience to the newly reopened Relais & Châteaux property. Davies will oversee operations and sales and marketing for the spa.

Red Oak Capital Holdings, LLC, appointed Stratos Athanassiades as regional manager—Midwest. Based in Chicago, he is responsible for originating commercial real estate with bridge loans and cultivating deal relationships.

Bella Fiattarone has been appointed executive chef of Shaker + Spear in Seattle at Kimpton Palladian. Fiattarone brings over 10 years of experience to her role. She joined Kimtpon Hotels & Restaurants as sous chef at Shaker + Spear in 2022.