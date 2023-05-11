Canary Technologies Integrates With Maestro PMS

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies integrated with Maestro PMS to provide hoteliers with the tools to meet evolving guest needs and operational challenges.

This joint effort provides two-way integration between systems and puts Canary’s guest management solutions like check-in, checkout, upselling, guest messaging, digital tipping, and digital authorizations directly into Maestro’s property management system.

“Digitizing the guest journey requires new and innovative approaches, and we’re proud to join Maestro PMS in an effort to support hotel operations and help hoteliers provide better guest experiences,” said Harman Singh Narula, co-founder of Canary Technologies. “Efficiency and adaptability are important advantages in today’s business environment for hotels, and this partnership will provide new ways for hoteliers to advance their competitiveness in the resurging post-pandemic travel era.”

“Maestro PMS is proud to name Canary Technologies our newest integration partner,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “In today’s new normal, it’s critical that technologists find new ways to work together and help hoteliers deliver frictionless and memorable experiences that keep guests coming back. That starts by making hospitality jobs attractive once again to employees and giving staff the digital tools they need to communicate more effectively with management, guests, and each other. Together with Canary Technologies, Maestro is creating a more enjoyable and productive work environment while making hotel operations more streamlined, efficient, and fun.”