Hilton Again Tops List of Best Companies to Work For

OAKLAND, Calif. — Great Place to Work, in partnership with Fortune, has just published its 23rd annual ranking of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, including five hotel companies on this year’s list. Hilton once again topped the list as the best workplace in the country for the second year in a row. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (#10), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (#28), Marriott International (#38), and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts (#100) also made the 2020 list.

“The hotel industry prides itself on making the American Dream a possibility for so many people,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). “Congratulations to Chris Nassetta and the entire Hilton family for this incredible honor, and to Kimpton, Hyatt, Marriott, and Four Seasons for also being recognized on the Top 100 list. This honor is a testament to their work building employee-centric teams and cultivating talent and development. I am so proud to work on behalf of such incredible members. When you’re in the business of serving people, it starts with your own—and these companies have clearly set a high bar.”

“This recognition speaks to the results of our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive workplace that gives all of our team members a sense of family and belonging,” said Matt Schuyler, chief human resources officer, Hilton. “We are honored to be recognized as the best company to work for and grateful to our team members for the unique and diverse experiences they bring to work every day that strengthen our culture and truly make Hilton a great place to work for all.”

Hilton’s workforce spans nearly 430,000 people across 119 countries and territories. In the past year, the company has improved its programs and benefits by expanding its parental leave policy, introducing additional development opportunities and comprehensive benefits tailored for the veteran community, and launching an industry-first partnership with Milk Stork to make travel easier for working parents, in addition to other programs.

Best Companies to Work For in 2020

According to Great Place to Work, 37 percent of this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For have a workforce that is more than 50 percent female. Millennials represent nearly half (49 percent) of the workforce, and 12 percent of the companies on the list pay 100 percent of health care benefits for full-time employees.

