Four Seasons Announces Plans for Luxury Hotel and Residences in Charleston’s Historic District

TORONTO—Four Seasons, in partnership with Strategic Property Partners, announced plans for a new luxury hotel and private residences in Charleston, South Carolina.

The upcoming Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Charleston will include 139 guestrooms and 36 branded residences, and it will be located in the city’s historic district, within walking distance to attractions and cultural sites such as King Street, the Historical Charleston City Market, and the Gibbes Museum of Art. The eight-story new build will blend Charleston’s heritage with modern design.

“Like Four Seasons, hospitality is instrumental to Charleston’s culture and we are thrilled to enter this market, creating new opportunities for guests, residents and locals alike to live, work and explore with our brand,” says Bart Carnahan, president, global business development, portfolio management and residential, Four Seasons. “In collaboration with Strategic Property Partners, we look forward to bringing our luxury hospitality offerings and unmatched service to this vibrant city and beautiful destination.”

“This is an exciting moment for Charleston, and we are honoured to partner with Four Seasons to bring this extraordinary development to life,” says Josh Taube, Strategic Property Partners’ chief executive officer. “Known for its rich history, timeless character, and renowned culinary scene, Charleston sets the standard for exceptional hospitality. The arrival of Four Seasons will elevate this legacy, enhancing the hospitality and lifestyle experiences for all.”

A Timeless Addition to Charleston’s Legacy

Designed to reflect Charleston’s history and culture, the new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences will come to life through architecture and residence interiors by Morris Adjmi Architects, in addition to hotel interiors by Lark Design Studios. The landscape architecture will be led by Hollander Design. The hotel will include four restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool with private cabanas, and 7,000 square feet of event space. Guests and residents will also have access to a full-service spa with private treatment rooms and hydro-thermal facilities, a fitness center, and curated retail offerings.

Homes of Distinction

The collection of 36 residences invites homeowners into a lifestyle where Charleston’s charm meets the Four Seasons brand. Homeowners will enjoy a living experience that offers in-residence dining, housekeeping, concierge assistance, a private entrance, and more. The residences will include thoughtfully designed interiors with views of the downtown Charleston skyline, access to hotel amenities, and a property management team that is fully staffed by Four Seasons.

Residences will range from 2,000-square-foot floor plans with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms to 3,700 square-foot floor plans including five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, with many of the homes offering outdoor balconies or terraces.