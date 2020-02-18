NEW YORK — Hotel and brand management company Dream Hotel Group announced plans to debut its flagship lifestyle brand Dream Hotels in Las Vegas with a free-standing, 450-room luxury lifestyle hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments entered into a joint venture agreement to acquire 5.25 acres of vacant land across from Mandalay Bay Resort on which to develop Dream Las Vegas. Construction is expected to begin in early 2021.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the strength of our brands, setting the tone for what is sure to be another record year of strategic growth momentum for Dream Hotel Group,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “Las Vegas is a destination much like the Dream Hotels brand, marked by a vibrancy, youthful energy, and dynamic arts and entertainment scene unlike any other. Together with innovative development partners Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments, it is our goal to create an experience-driven property that surpasses expectations, blending forward-thinking design, progressive programming and world-class hospitality with unmatched dining and nightlife; a one-stop, highly energized destination in the heart of Sin City.”

In addition to 450 guestrooms and suites, Dream Las Vegas will have seven dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop pool deck, bar, and lounge; three feature restaurants; two additional bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor; and a grab-and-go café on the street level. The property will also have 12,000 square feet of private meeting and event space, a full-service spa, a fitness center, and on-site parking.

Advertisement

Global architectural firm DLR Group is the designer and executive architect working closely with national general contractor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. on the project. The 21-story hotel tower will include a mix of venues distributed vertically throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design. The undulating contemporary design has a glass and metal façade, stylistic details such as radiused corners, double-height terraces, large windows, and an aerodynamic character influenced by its context.

“There is no shortage of mega-resorts in Las Vegas, but there is a lack of boutique hotels that offer a more intimate curated experience,” said David Daneshforooz, CEO of Contour and Las Vegas native. “A ground-up Dream hotel with its world-class food and beverage offerings was an obvious choice for a boutique execution on this site and will be a great addition to the Las Vegas Strip. It’s a pleasure working with the folks at Dream Hotel Group; they are passionate about what they do, have an amazing vision for hospitality and F&B, and have a wonderful family-oriented culture. We are honored to be a part of bringing Dream Vegas to life.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Dream Hotel Group to deliver their amazing product to the Las Vegas market,” added Shopoff Realty Investments’ President and CEO William Shopoff. “We look forward to creating an exciting and vibrant experience. This location won’t just be close to the action—it will be the heart of it, especially with the Raiders games within a few miles.”

Located on Las Vegas Blvd. across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club, Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. The hotel will be adjacent to the private aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport, two blocks from the new Allegiant Stadium (future home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders), and nearby T-Mobile Arena (home to the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and entertainment events, including the Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and Strait to Vegas, a concert residency by country music star George Strait.

The news follows that of the recent signings of Dream San Antonio, Dream Memphis, The Bight by Dream Hotel Group in Turks and Caicos, and Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Dream Hotel Group has 16 open hotels open and more than 20 additional locations in various stages of development worldwide.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE