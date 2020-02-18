MADRID — NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, the first NH Hotel Group property to open in North America, is due to open its doors in April. Located in a building inspired by the Renaissance Revival architecture of the 1920s, the hotel is inspired by the 1950s Madison Avenue’s “Golden Age of Advertising.”

Surrounded by some of the most emblematic skyscrapers of New York’s skyline, most of the hotel’s 288 rooms offer city views. The presidential suite has a terrace looking out over the Empire State Building. Both the suites and the deluxe rooms are decorated with furniture crafted from walnut wood. The establishment’s common areas include rooms with fireplaces, areas for resting in comfort and quiet, and vibrantly decorated workspaces. The hotel will also have a cocktail bar and serve NH Hotel Group’s new interpretation of afternoon tea in its Suite & Tea room.

“We are very pleased to be marking this new milestone opening in New York, raising our value proposition in the city with the introduction of our upper-upscale brand, NH Collection,” Hugo Rovira, managing director for NH Hotel Group in Southern Europe and the United States, said. “The new NH Collection New York Madison Avenue embodies the spirit of this concept in the broadest sense: exceptional and meticulous attention to detail, first-class services, innovative premium products, and next-generation technology, combined to create an unparalleled experience.”

Advertisement

As well as providing the starting point for walking to attractions such as Grand Central Station, Times Square, Bryant Park, or Broadway, the hotel’s location puts its guests just a few minutes away from vibrant neighborhoods such as the NoMad district. To ensure its guests make the most of what New York offers, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will be staffed by a knowledgeable guest relations manager to help with every need.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE