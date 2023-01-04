HEI Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of Austin Southpark Hotel

HEI Hotels & Resorts recently assumed management of the 312-room Austin Southpark Hotel. Owned by L+R Hotels, Hotel Southpark is located in the heart of South Austin, Texas, providing access to the city’s tech corridor.

“We are pleased to have HEI engaged as manager of this great asset and look forward to the next chapter for this hotel,” said Neil Kirk, COO of L+R Hotels.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with L+R Hotels through this signature Austin, Texas, asset,” said HEI Hotels & Resorts CEO and managing partner Anthony Rutledge. “With L+ R’s recent acquisition of the hotel and their vision for a comprehensive renovation, HEI’s management platform and repositioning skills will help to establish the hotel as one of the city’s premier lodging experiences, and we are excited to drive value on their behalf.”

Hotel Southpark participates in Marriott International’s reservations system and will become a Tribute Portfolio hotel upon completion of a renovation, anticipated in late 2023. The property provides a swimming pool and 15 meeting rooms that comprise more than 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 7,500-square-foot ballroom and a theater-style meeting venue. The hotel’s food and beverage facilities include a three-meal restaurant and a lobby lounge.