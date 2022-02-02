HEI Hotels & Resorts Selected to Manage a Kimpton in Roswell, Georgia

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts has been selected by True North Companies to manage a new Kimpton branded boutique hotel that will be part of the West Alley Roswell mixed-used development in the Historic District of Roswell, Georgia. As the developers of the West Alley project, True North Companies selected HEI in part because of its track record of its hotels with a sense of place and ability to create an experience with the local culture. HEI also provides training and career opportunities for its employees.

The West Alley project will help the Roswell Historic District turn into a sustainable destination with a green space for community gatherings, shops, restaurants, parking, and the new 125-room hotel. These additions will serve as economic drivers for the area, bringing locals to the Historic District for shopping, dining, and entertainment, and attracting tourism from the surrounding region.

“HEI is proud to be a part of the West Alley project and will take great care to create a hotel that is in keeping with the charm and spirit of Roswell,” remarked Anthony Rutledge, managing partner and CEO of HEI Hotels & Resorts. “This is a special community, and we are delighted to be working with True North and the West Alley team to reinvigorate the heart of the city.”

“We’re honored to be working with our new partners at HEI and Kimpton to elevate a new brand of southern hospitality in the heart of Roswell,” said Walt Gill, president, True North Companies. “Their expertise and accomplishments in designing and delivering unparalleled experiences will allow us to provide a one-of-a-kind destination for the city’s leisure guests and its corporate travelers alike.”

The interior design of the hotel will be created by Sims Patrick Studio. Their vision for the property includes amenities, rooms, and local culture through art and spaces. There will be a multi-level lobby space connecting a restaurant, rooftop bar, event, meeting, and break-out spaces, and specialty event hospitality suites.

HEI Hotels & Resorts currently manages several upscale and upper-upscale hotels and resorts in Georgia, including nine in Atlanta and The Brice Hotel (a Kimpton property) in Savannah.