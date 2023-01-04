ERES Companies Announces Completed Sale of Element 29 Hotel

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colorado—ERES Companies (ERES) announced the completed sale of the Element 29 Hotel in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Built in 2021, the Element 29 Hotel offers 127 guestrooms and is the first hotel developed at the base of Copper Mountain.

“This is truly a unique offering, as it is the only hotel in the Copper Mountain submarket. Copper is a world-class ski mountain that continues its transition into an amazing year-round resort. Not many opportunities like this are left on the I-70 corridor,” commented Mike Elliott of ERES Companies.

The four-story property has a fitness center, outdoor hot tubs, fire pits, a bar called Bar 29, and more. It is situated near 32 dining options, 140 ski runs, 23 lifts, and over 3,000 acres.

“ERES has a long history working in resort markets, including Colorado. We are thrilled with the outcome of this transaction in which we represented the seller,” noted Elliott.