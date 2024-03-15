HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Two Atlanta Hotels to Its Portfolio

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts added the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta-Roswell and DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta–Alpharetta to its portfolio, bringing the total number of hotels managed in the metropolitan Atlanta market to 14.

The 174-key DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta-Roswell is located off Turner McDonald Parkway, within three miles of office parks, dining, and downtown Roswell. The property offers an outdoor pool, fitness center, lobby bar and lounge, and 10,000 square feet of meeting space.

The 80-key DoubleTree by Hilton Atlanta-Alpharetta is located a mile from US-19 with access to Alpharetta corporate offices and dining options. Avalon and the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre are located a few miles away. Property features include an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant, lobby bar, and 748 square feet of meeting space.

Both properties also recently completed multi-million-dollar renovations.

“We appreciate the opportunity to continue to grow our relationship with The RADCO Companies and build on our successful track record with them as we add the DoubleTree Atlanta-Roswell and DoubleTree Atlanta-Alpharetta to our portfolio,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO at HEI. “We share their optimism regarding the Atlanta market in general and look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities there to build market share for these properties, based on the strong demand generators in play.”