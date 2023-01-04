Completed in September, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco’s multimillion-dollar renovation of its 821 guestrooms features a contemporary design influenced by the waterfront location. “Urban Modernism Enriched by a Diverse Cultural Landscape was the core concept behind the transformation,” says Magdalena Laska, associate | interior designer, Looney & Associates. “The guestrooms feature a neutral envelope, grounded by natural wood and concrete tones, and punctuated with deeply saturated pops of color. The details, textures, and colors found in the design were inspired by the surrounding locale. Cool grays and black metals are inspired by the hotel’s brutalist architecture style. Deep teal blue is reflective of the bay waters. Shades of terracotta and gold, as seen in surrounding street art and architecture, are layered in the art and pillows.” Guestrooms also offer updated furniture, including new platform beds with integrated sconces, uplighting, and internal power units. “A wireless master switch was installed at the headboard, eliminating the need for additional wiring or power,” says Laska. “And motion-activated nightlights were incorporated at each side of bed base.” Bathrooms feature new spacious showers, rainfall showerheads, stone countertops, and 44-inch vanity mirrors with internal lighting. “Within the bathroom, cooler light is used to represent daylight more accurately,” she notes. “Individually controlled overhead downlights and internally lit vanity mirrors minimize shadows and allow guests flexibility in controlling light levels.” Like most large-scale guestroom renovations, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco project called for resourceful cost control, and Laska provides several examples: “A custom heavy texture was added on the wallcovering to minimize wall preparation. Routed pulls added a level of detail to all drawers and eliminated the need for decorative hardware. The globe lamps were manufactured in acrylic in lieu of glass. And the new bathroom vanities were thoughtfully designed to eliminate the need for plumbing relocations regardless of existing bath configurations.”

1 Local Artwork Rooms feature the work of Bay Area artists. “The artwork was curated in partnership with Local Language, an Oakland-based studio and art consultant,” says Laska. “The collection showcases a unique take on local landmarks.” 2 Value Engineering The stone-surface desks are an example of value engineering. “Man-made quartz instead of natural quartzite was used on horizontal surfaces for durability as well as affordability,” says Laska. 3 Work and Leisure Among the renovated guestrooms’ new contemporary furniture is an 84-inch chaise lounge chair, complemented by a flexible side table that doubles as a working surface. 4 Lighting Variety Multiple sources of light, both ambient and task-focused, are implemented for both functionality and aesthetics. “The lamp on the nightstand between beds adds a residential feel, and frosted shades throughout prevent glare and eye fatigue,” Laska explains.