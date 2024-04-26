CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Continues to Show Mixed Results

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results from the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 20, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 14-20, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 66.8 percent (down 0.3 percent)

ADR: $158.60 (up 1.5 percent)

RevPAR: $105.94 (up 1.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 14.3 percent to 72.1 percent) and RevPAR (up 23.2 percent to $114.11).

Washington, D.C., posted the only double-digit lift in ADR (up 10.0 percent to $226.25).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Chicago (down 16.2 percent to $105.97) and San Francisco (down 9.7 percent to $123.76).