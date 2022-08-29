Hayes Mansion San Jose Completes Renovations

SAN JOSE, California—The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announced the completion of its renovations, which included 214 revamped guestrooms and suites, 33,000 square feet of upgraded event space, and a reimagined lobby. The design was led by ForrestPerkins, a hospitality design group with Hilton and historic hotel experience. The original estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres adjacent to a 20-acre park located nearby downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of outdoor spaces that can accommodate small celebrations to large gatherings across two lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture led by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.

“We look forward to welcoming back our esteemed guests and organizations who have made Hayes a premier and unique historic destination,” said Jeff Carpenter, general manager, Hayes Mansion San Jose, Curio Collection by Hilton. “The hotel has been reimagined and transports visitors back to the rich history of the Hayes Mansion estate with a twist of modern flair and amenities desired by today’s guests. True to the nature of Curio Collection, the completed property delivers a sense of exploration and curiosity and invokes the pioneering spirit and entrepreneurial drive that embodies northern California.”

Hayes Mansion was selected to join Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of hotels. The reception area has been reconceived with warm tones and textures with modern accents and elements. Every guestroom and suite has been remodeled and refurbished. With the intent to create an atmosphere to accommodate the modern guest, the rooms have travel-inspired details, wood, iron accent pieces, and improved technology that includes bedside USB charging ports and wireless internet.

Palm & Ember has a new bar area, with blue-green tones, tiling, wood and brass fixtures, and quartz countertops. The lounge goes through to the 150-person dining room and out to a full-service, 40-person outdoor terrace and garden seating area. The eatery has fresh herbs and ingredients gathered from the Hayes Mansion garden.

The revamped meeting space has set-ups and functional floor plans that accommodate small groups to conference-size events. Hayes Mansion features A/V staff on site and T3 lines with 100MB connectivity. Additionally, the grounds can be bought-out for an individual retreat experience.